Mindhunter Cast Released From Contracts, Season 3 on Indefinite Hold

Season Three of Netflix‘s Mindhunter is on indefinite hold and cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv have all been released from their contracts. According to TV Line, this status change for the series is due to the busy schedule of series executive producer David Fincher who is working on other projects for Netflix, including the film Mank and the second season of Love, Death, and Robots.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots,” Netflix said in a statement. “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

The idea that there would be a delay regarding a third season of Mindhunter is not new. Back in November, a profile on Groff in The Hollywood Reporter noted that the third season of the FBI drama was on hold. That report indicated that Mank was the primary reason for the delay, though it was speculated that even with work on the film, a third season of Mindhunter could still happen in 2021 or 2022, though it was purely speculation as the series had not been renewed for a Season Three at that time.

Mindhunter is based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and follows the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the law enforcement institution with Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany), along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) interviewing serial killers in an attempt to understand how they think, and thus, solve ongoing cases with the knowledge. The series’ second season, which debuted last August, focused on the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81. Wayne Williams was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of two adult men but was never tried for any of the child murders, though he was suspected of being involved in 23 of them. The season also featured Ed Kemper, who was a primary component of the show’s first season, as well as Charles Manson and David Berkowitz as killers the unit was studying.

The first two seasons of Mindhunter are now streaming on Netflix.

