Funko Unveils Mister Rogers POP Figure

It’s a beautiful day in the Funko neighborhood!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Funko has decided to give the iconic host a toy of his own. On Friday morning, EW unveiled the first look at the new Mister Rogers POP figure. UPDATE: The entire Mr. Rogers Funko lineup is available to pre-order here.

As you can see in the photo below, the Mister Rogers POP comes dressed in his classic tie/sweater combination. Of course, since Mister Rogers never left his neighborhood behind, the figure is holding the famous trolley car.

“Fifty years ago, Fred Rogers began leaving his indelible mark on young audiences through his pioneering show, and today, we’re honored to celebrate his legacy with a year full of special activities for fans of all ages,” Paul Siefken, president and CEO of The Fred Rogers Company, said in a statement. “The enduring affection that so many of us have for Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood underscores Fred’s truly timeless wisdom, which is just as important and relevant today as it was half a century ago.”

Along with the new POP figure, Funko is also releasing a SuperCute Plush of the host. Both toys will be released this summer as a part of the 50th anniversary celebration.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood aired its first episode on February 19, 1968. At the end of the month, PBS Kids is celebrating the anniversary by airing back-to-back episodes of the series during the week of February 26. The network will also be airing episodes of the spin-off series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

The Mister Rogers Funko toys will be available for pre-order later in the day, so make sure to check back. We’ll be sure to update the post with a link once it becomes available. In the meantime, you can keep tabs on all of today’s Toy Fair releases from Funko right here.