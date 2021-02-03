Modern Family Is Finally Streaming in Its Entirety

✖

Despite being one of the most popular sitcoms on TV over the past decade or so, ABC's Modern Family has been a hard show for fans to track down. New episodes would be available on Hulu for a few weeks after they aired, but none of the major streaming services had more than one or two of the previous seasons. Ever since it debuted, Modern Family hasn't had a real streaming home, so the only way to watch the series in its entirety would be to purchase physical or digital copies of all 11 seasons. Well, that or have a really massive DVR.

Fortunately, the wait to watch all of Modern Family has ended. At the end of January, Disney and NBCUniversal reached a deal to give Modern Family not one, but two streaming homes going forward. Starting today, February 3rd, Modern Family is available to stream in its entirety on both Hulu and Peacock.

The past year has shown just how much of an impact these long-running sitcoms can have on the success of streaming services. Think about the bidding wars that went on for shows like The Office, The Big Bang Theory, and Friends. Each of those shows ended up costing streamers hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire, and the stats behind The Office in 2020 show just how much those bets are paying off.

“Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like Modern Family is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service,” said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming. “Because viewers of all ages love Modern Family, we are creating a fan experience on Peacock that goes beyond just episodes of the series to include curated collections, bonus content, and more.”

“Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life,” said Brian Henderson, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Hulu. “We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we’re excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again.”

Are you looking forward to watching through Modern Family now that it's streaming? Let us know in the comments! If you want to try them out, you can sign up for Hulu here and Peacock here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.