Monster in My Pocket Live-Action Series in Development

Over the years, many popular toy brands have been turned into shows and movies. In fact, the highest-grossing movie of the year was Barbie, which saw Margot Robbie embodying the iconic doll. There are many other toy-related projects in development including a Polly Pocket film, but that's not the only "pocket" toy fans might see brought to life. It was revealed by Deadline that a live-action Monster in My Pocket series is in the works. The toy line was originally released by Matchbox in 1990 and focused on small plastic figures of various monsters that were worth different points.

According to the report, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios have teamed up with Altar Rock Pictures to develop the project. The studios are currently searching for writers to adapt a story based on Monster in My Pocket. There are lots of places the story could go considering there were 200 figures in the collection with monsters based on fantastical and legendary creatures from all forms of mythology and history. This isn't the first time the toys have been adapted into another medium. In the past, there has been an ABC animated TV special, comic books, and a Nintendo game based on Monster in My Pocket.

"We've seen a real thirst for projects rooted in nostalgia," David Boorstein, SVP, Head of Scripted TV at Westbrook said in a statement. "Monster In My Pocket had such a major impact on our culture, and we're excited to dive into the rich, captivating legends of these beloved characters, bringing new life to such an iconic brand alongside our partners at Altar Rock Pictures and MEG."

"Monster In My Pocket was my childhood obsession. It's truly one of the last great independent toy brands. The Goldners and I are eternally grateful to Joe and the MEG team for entrusting us to shepherd one of their best brands," Altar Rock Pictures' Josh Feldman added.

"Monster In My Pocket has been a part of my life for decades. I'm thrilled to now partner with Westbrook and Altar Rock as we reimagine the brand for a whole new generation," shared Morrison Entertainment Group's Joe Morrison.

Do you have memories of playing with Monster in My Pocket toys? What are you hoping to see from the live-action series? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!