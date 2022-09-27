Jeffrey Dahmer Series Debuts at #1 on Netflix Top 10 in First Week

The love of true crime stories is alive and well on Netflix. The streaming service has developed a massive audience for crime stories over the years. Whether it's a documentary series or a scripted adaptation, dark and devastating crime tales have become proven commodities on Netflix. That trend continues with the debut of DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters. The new series has been a dominant force on Netflix in its first week.

After being released last week, Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series has already been viewed for nearly 200 million hours. The latest edition of Netflix's global Top 10 was released on Tuesday, revealing the streaming numbers for the biggest titles on the service from September 19th to September 25th. During that time, Monster was the most-watched English-language show on Netflix, and it wasn't particularly close.

The series was viewed for a total of 196.2 million hours, which more than tripled the title in second place. The second season of Fate: The Winx Saga came in second for the week, with nearly 61 million hours viewed. Nothing was even in the same ballpark as the Dahmer series last week, and it will likely try to repeat that success in the week ahead.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story below.

"Emmy winner Niecy Nash turns in a powerful performance as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice in DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims."

"The series exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Also starring Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Penelope Ann Miller and Dyllón Burnside."

