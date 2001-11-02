Monsters at Work Announces Disney+ Release Date

✖

Monsters at Work promises to take Disney+ to a new level when it debuts later this year. The series will expand the lore of Monsters, Inc. after all of these years. Of course, Pixar fans have been waiting anxiously for an update on the series, and the moment is here! After all, we have received an official release date for Monsters at Work.

The announcement went live today during a TCA press event for Disney+. It was there fans were flooded with updates on the streaming service, and it was confirmed Monsters at Work will being steaming this summer. The official release date is July 2, so you can mark that on your calendars.

If you want to know more about the series, the TCA Event dished out a fun description of the show. Monsters at Work promises to take place after Monsters, Inc. where Monstopolis is shifting gears on energy. The power of children's laughter is what powers society nowadays, but for recent graduates with dreams of scaring, this new world is different from the one they were trained for. You can check out the show's full synopsis below:

"Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in."

A ton of returning stars will appear in Monsters at Work as well as newcomers. The show will primarily focus on a new generation of monsters who must learn to make kids laugh rather than scream. Luckily enough, Mike and Sully will be around to show them the ropes, so you can read up the show notes for Monsters at Work below:

"Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman). Starring alongside Feldman as part of the MIFT crew are: Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.

In addition to Crystal and Goodman, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor's dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway."

