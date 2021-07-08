Monsters at Work Premiere Reveals Beloved Monster Has Retired

✖

There are a lot of changes happening over at Monsters, Inc. On Wednesday, Disney+ released the first two episodes of Monsters at Work, the sequel series that picks up just one day after the events of Pixar's original Monsters, Inc. film. With the transition from the Scare Floor to the Laugh Floor, the company is going through quite a few changes. Mike and Sully are now running the entire corporation, and one of the most popular monsters from the original film has actually decided to retire.

Roz, the grumpy snail-like monster with a disdain for Mike and Sully, announces her retirement in the first episode of Monsters at Work. This should come as no surprise, given that the ending of Monsters, Inc. revealed Roz to be an undercover agent investigating the company. Her job is done.

Just because Roz is retiring, however, doesn't mean we'll be without the charm and dry sense of humor we've all come to love from the character. Before leaving, Roz tells Mike and Sully that her position is being filled by her sister, Roze, who isn't as "bubbly" as her sibling.

Fortunately for longtime fans of Monsters, Inc., Roze is just like Roz. She makes the same snide remarks and finds joy in taking jabs at Mike and Sully. She's also voiced by Bob Peterson, who voiced Roz in the two films. There's really no difference between Roze and Roz.

It seems like the change was made strictly for the story. Since Roz worked for the CDA, it wouldn't have made sense to keep her around for the Monsters at Work series. But who wants to have a Monsters series without Roz? She's one of the most popular characters from the franchise and it would feel odd to tell a story without her. So the series created Roze, who is essentially a copy of her sister, to continue the dry and hilarious legacy.

There's also an opportunity for both Roz and Roze to share the screen in Monsters at Work, offering double the trouble for the employees on the Laugh Floor.

The first two episodes of Monsters at Work are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be released on Wednesday mornings.