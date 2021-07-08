Monsters at Work Two-Episode Premiere Is Now on Disney+

✖

The first two episodes of Disney+'s Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work are now available to watch on the streaming platform. The series, which takes place immediately following the 2001 film, will drop new episodes on Wednesdays going forward. It brings back members of the original cast, as well as bringing in some new stars like Aisha Tyler and Mindy Kaling. It's a series that ComicBook praised as a "hilarious and worthy successor" to Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University. As with many Disney+ series, it launched with two episodes -- not just the pilot, which sets the stage, but the second episode, which gives fans a chance to see what an average, non-expository episode is all about.

In Monsters at Work, Tylor Tuskmon graduates top of his class from Monsters University and arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer...or not. The day he's set to begin, he learns that they don't want Scarers...they want Jokesters! Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. This change shatters Tylor's plan, but he sets his sights on a new goal: becoming a Jokester.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France, shortly after the series was announced. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

“This is a hugely busy and exciting year and there’s no better time to be working in animation, which continues to be at the heart of what we do at Disney,” added Orion Ross, VP of animation, digital, and acquisitions for Disney Europe & Africa, in 2019. “We are proud to announce this exciting slate, working with phenomenally talented international creatives to deliver stories that are full of fun, creating characters that are extremely loveable, and showcasing a breadth of animation styles.”

John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to voice Sully and Mike, respectively, and Tylor is voiced by Superstore star Ben Feldman. The rest of the cast includes Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are all reprising their roles from the original film.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”