Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Moon Girl's Lab Short Announced

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are promoting S.T.E.M. through a new musical series of shorts. The first two seasons of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are currently airing on Disney Channel, with the series starring the titular duo as they fight crime and keep their neighborhood safe. Moon Girl is considered one of the smartest people in the Marvel Universe, on par with the likes of Reed Richards and Tony Stark. This is why it makes sense to have Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur lean into S.T.E.M., and a new spinoff series is also incorporating music into the equation.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Moon Girl's Lab is a new musical S.T.E.M.-focused short-form series in which Moon Girl is dropping knowledge AND dropping bars as she uses the power of science to take down some serious baddies. Each of the eight shorts will feature a new song by Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq, who serves as executive music producer on the series, and a science theme, including adaptations, states of matter, plants, force and motion, light, echolocation, and coding. The shorts will premiere on Friday, June 28th, on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. All eight shorts will be available on Disney+ the same day. You can check out the first of the Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Moon Girl's Lab shorts below.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 boasts all-star voice cast

The second season of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on February 2nd, and just like the first season, it brought along an all-star voice cast to round out its talent. Among the Season 2 guest list are Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña, Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), SungWon Cho (internet personality), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Giancarlo Esposito (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), Andy Garcia (Expend4bles), Arsenio Hall (Coming to America), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Alex Newell (Glee), Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Parker Posey (Best in Show), Ephraim Sykes (Broadway's Hamilton), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), and Peter Weller (RoboCop).

Is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur getting a Season 3?

At this time there is no word on whether Disney will renew Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for a third season. However, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur executive producers Steve Loter and Rodney Clouden have said that if the show is renewed they'd be up for working on Season 3.

"And I just really feel it, particularly this season, is so dynamic. It's the Empire Strikes Back of the Moon Girl story, frankly," Loter told The Direct. "But yeah, I'm just hoping people watch it because we definitely have more stories to tell. We already kind of planned out a Season 3, and we really would like to tell it. But yeah, so we're just hoping that everyone kind of joins us for this crazy ride."

What is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur about?

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.