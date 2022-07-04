Ms. Marvel Features Back to the Future Easter Egg

There's no Avengers: Endgame-type time-traveling in Ms. Marvel, but one Easter egg is straight out of 1985. The Marvel Studios Original series is stuffed with Easter eggs and references to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, where superhero super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) fangirls over everything Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). But we don't talk about Bruno (Matt Lintz), Kamala's not-superpowered but big-brained best friend who wears an outfit inspired by Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly in Back to the Future.

In Ms. Marvel Episode 2, "Crushed," Bruno isn't too chicken to wear a life preserver vest similar to the iconic outfit worn by the time-traveling protagonist of the Back to the Future trilogy. See the comparison in the tweets below.

Is no one gonna talk about how Bruno is dressed like Marty McFly in the new #MsMarvel episode? pic.twitter.com/SX5UNyiwyE — darthsavage.official (@gfr_darthsavage) June 15, 2022

my boy bruno went full marty mcfly in episode 2 pic.twitter.com/kUUKhEdQYO — 𝕆𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕖 (@OKniceRaps) June 16, 2022

Like Back to the Future — the 1985 sci-fi comedy grounded in its relatable high school hero who references such pop culture icons as Star Trek, Darth Vader of Star Wars, and Clint Eastwood — Ms. Marvel is about a teen thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

"It's a show about a young girl traversing high school and becoming this superhero. It's one of the most relatable Marvel stories you can watch," Lintz told Pop Sugar of the MCU series that's closer to Spider-Man than The Avengers. "I mean, anybody, any age, any skin color, anybody can watch that and find a character to relate to. And the diversity is something that's very important."

Lintz continued, "And for me to have a little part in telling this beautiful story about Kamala Khan and that world in Jersey City is great. And it's just so different in the way it's shot . . . the tone is so different than anything people have seen, and it's really refreshing."

Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, new episodes of Marvel's Ms. Marvel premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.