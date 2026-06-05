Anthony Head, Star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Dies at 72

Anthony Stewart Head, best known to genre fans for playing Giles the librarian and Watcher on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away. News of his death was confirmed by his two daughters (via BBC), who revealed that the actor died of “complications due to pneumonia” but “passed away peacefully…surrounded by his family.” He was 72.

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“It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters,” they wrote in a statement. “And to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Anthony Head Dies at 72

Image courtesy of Hulu

Born February 20, 1954, in London, Head previously revealed in interviews that acting had been his choice for a professional career since he was a child, thanks to it already being in the family. His father, Seafield Head, was a documentary filmmaker, while his mother, Helen Shingler, was an actress, and his brother is Murray Head, the actor and musician. Like so many actors who originated in London, Anthony Head began his career on the stage, acting in Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, and Rope.

Everything changed for Anthony Head in the late ’90s, though, when he was cast in the role of Rupert Giles for Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series. Acting as Buffy’s “watcher,” his character became a father figure and mentor to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular hero across its seven seasons. Though he starts the series as a stuffy librarian best spent looking through books to solve a problem, he evolved over the course of hundreds of episodes to become a key part of the “Scooby” gang who didn’t mind getting his hands dirty.

Even after the conclusion of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Head’s character was always central to discussions about a spinoff series. The series, which would have been titled Ripper, after a nickname he acquired in his youth, never came to fruition, but Head continued to reprise the character in other ways, voicing Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer video games and even an episode of Robot Chicken.

After Buffy, Head continued to operate in the genre sphere, with notable appearances on the big screen in movies like 2008’s Repo! The Genetic Opera, plus The Inbetweeners Movie, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, and even voicing Alfred in the animated adaptation of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight. He would continue to appear on television too, like the BBC series Manchild, plus multiple contributions as different characters across the Doctor Who franchise, and playing the father of King Arthur in the BBC series Merlin. Head also had a recurring part as Rupert Mannion in the Apple TV sitcom Ted Lasso, starting out as a recurring character before becoming a full blown antagonist.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.