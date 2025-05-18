5 Must-See Shows if You Love The Studio

One of Apple TV+’s newest shows, which has been renewed for a second season, has been gaining more and more fans for its bold take on life behind-the-scenes in Hollywood. If you’ve watched The Studio and caught that perfect mix of being hooked and cracking up, welcome to the club of those who can’t resist a good story about what it’s really like to create a movie production nowadays. The series has attracted attention not only for its funny, ironic and intense portrayal of the entertainment world, but also for its satirical look at the egos, insecurities, and power games that take place offstage in the entire industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Studio is addictive, smart, and really knows how to handle the topic it sets out to explore. However, there are other productions that also know how to dive into the behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry in interesting ways. If you loved The Studio, here are 5 TV shows that deserve your attention.

1) The Franchise

hbo

Another comedy that dives into sharp, satirical humor about the behind-the-scenes of Hollywood is The Franchise. Precise and biting, the series tackles the challenges faced by a production team trying to pull off a superhero movie within a fading franchise. The story follows Daniel (Himesh Patel), the first assistant director, who deals with inflated egos, questionable creative choices, and pressure from studio executives while trying to keep the production on track.

Like The Studio, The Franchise offers a critical yet humorous look at what the film industry is really like, highlighting the dysfunction and absurdities that happen away from the spotlight – things most people never even imagine (even with just one season). However, while The Studio focuses on the overall management of a film studio and corporate decision-making, this show zeroes in on the chaotic day-to-day life on a specific film set. With sharp writing, it’s a perfect pick for anyone seeking the same compelling mix of humor and insight that The Studio delivers.

The Franchise is available to stream on Max.

2) Entourage

hbo

Along the same lines, Entourage is another excellent option that explores Hollywood behind-the-scenes, but from a different angle. Besides, the show is loosely based on Mark Wahlberg’s career, who also serves as an executive producer. The story follows Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), a promising young actor from New York, and his childhood friends – Eric, Turtle, and Johnny Drama – as they go through the highs and lows of the film industry in Los Angeles.

Entourage offers an intimate and thoroughly entertaining look at the life of a rising star. Its tone is lighter, focusing more on the bond between the characters. While The Studio explores the under-the-surface corporate intrigue with clever wit and humor, this series emphasizes the loyal friendships among Vince and his friends alongside the pressures of fame. Both shows also feature real celebrity cameos, which add an authentic and fun touch to their stories.

Entourage is available to stream on Max.

3) The Offer

paramount

The Godfather is one of the most iconic films in cinema history, considered a masterpiece by many. So why not make a series about its making? The Offer takes a somewhat similar approach to The Studio but focuses on the production of Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary movie. The story dramatizes the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), revealing conflicts with studio executives, resistance from the mafia, and even creative tensions with Coppola.

Much like The Studio, The Offer provides a critical look at the industry’s inner workings, quickly drawing viewers in by exposing the inflated egos, power struggles, and obstacles that arise during the making of major productions. The main difference is the time period: while The Studio focuses on present-day Hollywood, The Offer takes us back to the ’70s, offering a fascinating historical perspective on what the industry was like back then. Besides, it’s worth noting that while it has its funny moments, especially with sharp dialogue, it’s a great choice for anyone looking for something a bit more dramatic.

The Offer is available to stream on Paramount+.

4) Party Down

starz

Party Down is perhaps the show most similar to The Studio, as each episode tackles a different story. Packed with acid humor aimed at the industry, the series follows a group of aspiring actors and writers working as waiters for a catering company in Los Angeles while waiting for their big break in Hollywood. The story unfolds across a variety of events, filled with comical and absurd situations.

The series boldly offers an irreverent and insightful look at the challenges and contradictions of the entertainment world, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking humor with a dose of reflection – much like The Studio. In Party Down, the focus is on characters who, despite their flaws and unrealized dreams, maintain a strong bond of friendship. It presents the sincere, ironic, and satirical side of the industry’s “other side,” highlighting the lives of those striving to break into Hollywood.

Party Down is available to stream on Starz.

5) Extras

bbc

Going even deeper into the specifics of the film industry, Extras puts the spotlight on the lives of background actors. The show follows Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais), an actor who, despite his ambitions, is stuck playing extra roles in both film and TV productions. Throughout the episodes, he interacts with celebrities who portray satirical and exaggerated versions of themselves, adding an even more comical and critical perspective on the pursuit of fame and the everyday realities on film sets.

Extras thrives on irony, focusing especially on the frustrations and dilemmas faced by professionals seeking recognition. Like The Studio, it features famous cameos that spice up the story, but while it centers on the struggle of actors trying to escape the shadows of being extras and reach stardom, it also highlights the emotional toll and loneliness of that journey – something many fans of The Studio will recognize. It knows how to play the humor, but never loses sight of the vulnerable, real, and deeply human moments behind the scenes.

Extras is available to stream on Peacock.