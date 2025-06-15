My Adventures with Superman to Launch Marathon in Time for James Gunn’s Superman

My Adventures with Superman is coming back for a special marathon in time for the premiere of James Gunn’s new Superman with DC Studios. My Adventures with Superman was one of the biggest surprises to come from Warner Bros. Animation and Adult Swim. The new animated series introduced fans to anime inspired takes of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and more alongside a whole new Metropolis. Telling the story of how Clark dons his Superman costume, My Adventures with Superman is helping to launch a whole new DC animated world that’s going to be explored with its next season to come.

My Adventures with Superman isn’t the only new Superman story in the works either as the James Gunn directed Superman for DC Studios prepares to hit theaters on July 11th. To help celebrate the new movie’s debut and kick off the July 4th weekend in style, Adult Swim has announced on its official Facebook page that My Adventures with Superman will be taking over on Saturday, July 5th from 12:00AM to 5:00AM with a big marathon of its Season 2 episodes.

What’s Next for My Adventures with Superman?

My Adventures with Superman is now in the works of a third season of the animated series, but has yet to reveal a release date or window for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. The new animated series has been a massive hit with Adult Swim audiences thus far, and the end of the second season expanded its universe in some big ways with the full introduction of Clark’s cousin Kara Zor-El, otherwise known as Supergirl. But she’s only one of the many new DC Comics heroes teased to be joining this universe. In fact, there’s a whole new expansion planned for this budding universe now in the works as well.

DC Studios has officially announced production of a brand new animated series titled My Adventures with Green Lantern with My Adventures with Superman producer Jake Wyatt as executive producer alongside co-producer Stephanie Gonzaga. This new show will be sharing the same timeline as My Adventures with Superman, so it’s likely that we’re starting to see a full universe expand under this brand with some of the same creative and design teams carried over between projects. For now, fans should really keep an eye on this next series to see how things can get even bigger.

What Is My Adventures With Green Lantern?

“We’re making a new show!” My Adventures with Green Lantern executive producer Jake Wyatt shared in a special message to fans when the new show was first announced. “Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy [Stephanie Gonzaga].” Wyatt also confirmed it would carry over much of the same design team from the Superman series too, “We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can!”

As for what to expect from My Adventures with Green Lantern, the new animated series is currently teased as such, “Beware her power… Green Lantern’s light. In My Adventures with Green Lantern, a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses high school student Jessica Cruz to be its champion. When more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives along with their alien foes, she must make the oath to defend Earth in brightest day and blackest night.” Who knows, maybe the two will even have a crossover before we all know it if they both reach their own successes?