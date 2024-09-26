My Adventures With Superman Star Posts Major Season 3 Update

My Adventures With Superman is the latest animated take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Metropolis' biggest heroes and villains alike. Finishing its second season by seeing Clark Kent finish the fight against Braniac, the cast and crew had been excited to continue the Man of Steel's journey. Introducing classic heroes such as Steel and Supergirl, season three has already touted that some big new heroes and big new villains will be making their debut in season three. While Adult Swim has been tight-lipped as to when the third season will make landfall on Cartoon Network, the voice of Clark Kent himself, Jack Quaid, has shared a major update.

When last we left Clark and his friends, they were able to not only defeat Braniac in an earth-shattering battle, but they gained a powerful ally in Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. While the second season finale did give the heroes plenty to celebrate, it planted some major villainous seeds for the future. One of the biggest was Lex Luthor officially opening up his nefarious company, Lex Corp, which he was able to do thanks to his work with Amanda Waller. Joined by Deathstroke, Lex is setting himself up to be a much bigger threat to the Man of Steel in the upcoming third season.

My Adventures With Superman's Season Three Update

Jack Quaid might have been a part of some major Hollywood productions, including The Boys, StarTrek: Lower Decks, Scream, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse but many animation fans have touted his take on Clark Kent. In the past, Quaid's love of the Man of Steel has been infectious so it should come as no surprise that Clark's voice actor wants to keep fans in the loop. On his official Instagram page, Jack has confirmed that recording has begun on My Adventures With Superman Season Three.

What Will Season Three Be About?

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the creative team responsible for the Adult Swim series shared some big hints as to what DC fans can expect from season three. One of the major arrivals to the animated series will be Superboy, aka Connor Kent, who first made his appearance in the comics as a part of the Death of Superman arc. Since the series has already introduced Steel and Hank Henshaw, the future Cyborg Superman, we only need the Eradicator and Doomsday to fill out the necessary players.

On top of the action that would make up a potential Death of Superman adaptation, it would throw a major monkey wrench into the relationship between Clark and Lois. While the pair did break up briefly in season two, the Man of Steel and the Daily Planet reporter were able to start their relationship anew. There haven't been any hints that the pair will get hitched like they did in the comics though the seeds are certainly being planted for this possibility.

When Will Season Three Air?

Adult Swim hasn't confirmed when we can expect season three though the past releases of seasons one and two might give us a better idea of when the Man of Steel will return to the screen. The series first premiered in September 2023, with season two airing in May of this year, releasing its finale earlier this summer. If the animated show continues this trend, the third season landing in 2025 would make sense. This would also work well in terms of James Gunn's live-action DC universe, as the director's take on the Man of Steel, Superman, will hit theaters in July of next year.

Want to stay up to date on Toonami's Man of Tomorrow? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Man of Steel and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.