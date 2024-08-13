My Adventures with Superman’s Alice Lee on Season 3, Lois Lane Advice for Other Stars

My Adventures with Superman is now in the works on Season 3, and Alice Lee has shared a new update on its progress while offering some advice to future Lois Lane stars. My Adventures with Superman Season 2 wrapped up its run with Adult Swim earlier this Summer, and the team behind it all is already hard at work on their return with a new season. That includes the voice cast as well as they have already started their recording work for the new episodes too as previously revealed during their presentations as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 earlier this Summer.

Speaking with ComicBook on the red carpet for The Union, Lois Lane voice actor Alice Lee shared a new update on Season 3 with a brief tease for the new episodes, “We’re already announced Superboy is going to make an appearance. We’ve started recording, I don’t know what I can give away, but you’ll have to watch it.” But on top of this, Lee also looked ahead to the next Lois Lane coming in James Gunn’s Superman, Rachel Brosnahan.

Lois Lane in My Adventures with Superman

Lois Lane’s Advice for Lois Lane

“Man, I don’t know if I’m in a position to give advice to Rachel Brosnahan…” Lee began. “I guess, if I had any, and I think she would already know this, is like just making her version whatever feels authentic to her. I think that’s the best way to play any character is to bring yourself in there, and I know she’s gonna be amazing.” It’s clear that Lee is fully confident in Brosnahan’s upcoming debut as Lois, and would know better than anyone that the goal is put your own unique spin on the character.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication, but you can currently catch up with the first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman now streaming with Max and airing reruns on Adult Swim. They tease what went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 on a whole as such:

“In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”