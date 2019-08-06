My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Releases a 90210 Parody

Fans will see the crew of Beverly Hills 90210 return to the screen (albeit in a different way) in a new series, and My Little Pony decided to celebrate the big premiere with their own take on the franchise. My Little Pony: The Retro Show created their own parody version of the 90210 opening intro, complete with nostalgic music, an Equestria Hills 90210 logo, and a character intro for the entire My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic crew, and it’s fantastic. You can check out the full parody intro in the video above.

The intro kicks off with all the characters assembling against a white background, and then the awesome logo hits. After that we see the group having fun at the beach and then at their house and at school, and plenty of sunglasses are involved.

Then Equestria Hills 90210 introducees its cast, which includes Applejack, Fluttershy, Rarity, Rainbow Dash, Spike, Twilight Sparkle, and finally Pinkie Pie, and you can see the full video above. The official description of Equestria Hills 90210 can be found below.

“Thursday just got totally PONIFIED! Travel back to a time of scrunchies and slap bracelets with My Little Pony: The Retro Show! Tapping into our heritage with 80s and 90s-inspired videos, Pop Up Pony gives fans a peek behind the curtain of music videos from the original series, Behind the Magic takes a retrospective look at iconic My Little Pony characters from the 80s, and some special surprise episodes will pay homage to totally tubular friends.”

As for BH90210, fans will get to see their favorite actors from the series reunite in a sort of meta take on the franchise, as members of the show’s cast get together to try and get a reboot of the series up and running. Each actor plays a heightened version of their real-life selves, and it features a big portion of the classic cast.

You can check out the official description below.

“BH90210 comes with a big twist: Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210″ reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

BH90210 premieres on FOX on Wednesday, August 7th.