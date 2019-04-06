Check Out The Best Moments From ‘My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic’ In a Supercut Before Tonight’s Final Season Premiere

Tonight on Discovery Family, the ninth and final season of the hit animated series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic will premiere, giving fans a bittersweet reason to celebrate — but before that happens, you can take a look back at this supercut assembled by the producers, providing almost ten minutes of highlights from the first eight seasons and debuting exclusively here at ComicBook.com. The series, which has spawned toys, a feature film, spinoffs, comic books, and more, will end with its ninth season, drawing the “Friendship is Magic” era to a close. It would be difficult to imagine, given the way this series has revitalized a thirty-year-old franchise, that the characters will not be coming back in some new form soon.

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic started in October 2010 on The Hub, and like Supernatural (which will end after fifteen seasons next year), is now a survivor of a doomed network, its popularity having found it a home somewhere new. My Little Pony: The Movie, which was set within the continuity of the show’s world and featured the same voice actors playing the central characters — known to fans as the Mane Six — earned over $60 million at the global box office against a reported $6.5 million production budget. A comic book series based on the show at IDW Publishing launched in 2012 and is still going, having passed 75 issues recently.

Besides those successes, and a wildly popular toy line, Friendship is Magic spun off the popular My Little Pony: Equestria Girls, which has been featured in web shorts, a miniseries, and a number of TV movies, as well as appearing in some IDW comics. That series centers on a parallel world in which the main characters of Friendship is Magic are human girls with similar personalities who go to high school together. The two worlds have acknowledged each other before, with Twilight Sparkle traveling between worlds via a magic mirror and a new character introduced for Equestria Girls — Sunset Shimmer — doing the same and appearing in pony form in Ponyville during a memorable special.

Here is the official description for the “Best Pony Power Moments” compilation, which you can see at the top of the article: “Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy & Applejack have had their fair share of friendship adventures over the last eight seasons of MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC! Presenting the most memorable and magical moments for the Mane 6 in Seasons 1 to 8!”

