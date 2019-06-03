Hasbro Announces My Little Pony Live

Hasbro today announced a partnership with Mills Entertainment to launch My Little Pony Live, a new touring musical inspired by My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. The production will feature “the Mane Six”—Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Fluttershy, Applejack and Rainbow Dash — as well as Spike the Dragon, Twilight Sparkle’s assistant.

My Little Pony Live is set to launch in March 2020. Full tour dates and details will be announced in August. Those interested in attending can sign up now for tour updates and ticket notifications at the show’s official website, www.mylittleponylive.com. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning in August.

My Little Pony Live will feature an original story and new songs and marks the first time that My Little Pony has embarked on a live event tour. My Little Pony Live promises to “take audiences on an unforgettable journey to Equestria, complete with exciting new adventures, unexpected magic, as well as humor and heartwarming moments reinforcing the power of friendship.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Mills Entertainment to bring My Little Pony and the magic of friendship to life in a whole new way,” said Samantha Lomow, President, Hasbro Entertainment Brands, in a press release. “Mills Entertainment has produced some of the most exciting stage shows with a variety of brands, and we can’t wait for fans to experience My Little Pony Live.”

According to the announcement, the show hopes to appeal to the entire family regardless of age, citing My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic‘s cross-generational fanbase.

“Having expanded from a consumer products brand in its early days to a powerful entertainment player, My Little Pony is an iconic brand that has touched people everywhere. We’re proud to partner with Hasbro to bring the live show to fans across the country,” says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment.

My Little Pony can be found in 193 markets worldwide, including omni-screen entertainment and offerings in all major consumer products categories. The franchise goes back 35 years and saw a modern resurgence with the reimagining of it’s its core themes in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, developed by Lauren Faust. It’s themes of friendship, inclusivity, and positivity have won it fans across broad and varied demographics.

Are you excited about My Little Pony Live? Let us know in the comments. The ninth and final season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic is now airing Saturdays at 10:30 am ET on Discovery Family.