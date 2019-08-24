Mystery Disney+ Series Revealed at D23 Expo

D23 Expo is underway in Anaheim and Disney has already started pulling back the curtain on some of the things they have planned going forward. Today the company announced a top-secret project that had been rumored for introduction this weekend. One Day at Disney will be a Disney+ series that follows the staff of the Disney company, especially at the parks.

The Disney+ series is scheduled for a December 3 release along with a extensive 224-page coffee table book planned alongside a 52-episode docu-series. Many were wondering what this surprise project to be announced this weekend would be. One Day at Disney is being executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin for Endeavor Content. No one was thinking about a documentary-style look at what goes into making Disney such a magical place every single day. One Day at Disney will give fans an inside look at how daily business goes on at the company’s parks and take you for a ride along with creators like:

Walt Disney Imagineer Eric Baker, who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life

WDI’s Ashley Girdich, a Research and Development Project Manager in the world of robotics technology

Legendary animator Eric Goldberg (Aladdin, Pocahontas, the Academy Award®-nominated Get a Horse!)

Disneyland Railroad cast member Mark Gonzales

Disney Worldwide Publishing’s senior illustration manager Grace Lee

South African actor Zamavus “Zama” Magudulela, currently portraying Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King

Marvel Studios’ head of visual development Ryan Meinerding (Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy)

Walt Disney World resort veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko

Pixar artist and sculptor Jerome Ranft

