Silverhawks Revival Announced

The 1980s gave fans of animation plenty of projects that arrived on Saturday mornings to dive into, with one of the lesser-known properties being that of the Silverhawks, a team of space-faring superheroes that were created by the company Rankin Bass, and it seems as if the winged wonders are set for a revival thanks to The Nacelle Company. In a recent report from Deadline, Silverhawks was announced to return with a project that will "re-animate" the original series, bringing back the heroes and their noteworthy villain, Mon*Star, who were originally linked to the world of Thundercats.

First premiering in 1986, the series had 65 episodes and had characters that were set to protect the people of the "Galaxy of Limbo," via heroes that sported metallic aesthetics and wings that let them carve a path through outer space. With their antagonist Mon*Star having a similar aesthetic to the Thundercats' villain Mumm-Ra, it's clear that there were more than a few similarities when it came to the two animated series of the '80s. While no new footage has been revealed for this upcoming revival, it's another example of pop culture diving into the past and giving an old franchise a fresh coat of paint for the next generation.

(Photo: Rankin Bass)

In the Deadline interview, the company Super 7, which had released news that they had acquired the intellectual property of Silverhawks earlier this year, had President Brian Flynn lend his thoughts on the partnership with The Nacelle Company to bring back this animated franchise from the grave of the 1980s:

“SilverHawks is a beloved franchise that has been overlooked for far too long,” said Brian Flynn, Founder, and Owner of Super7. “We are super excited to be working with Nacelle to bring SilverHawks back into the limelight for the die-hard fans as well as a new generation of fans to experience the magic of SilverHawks for the first time.”

In turn, the founder and CEO of Nacelle Company shared his thoughts about the partnership that will bring back the galaxy soaring superheroes:

"When I spoke with Brian Flynn the first time, I was like the character Yes-Man! “Yessss, just tell me where to sign!”

Via Deadline