The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Pilot Will Have a Supernatural Twist

The CW is about to enter a new era as a network, as long-running shows like Arrow and Supernatural will be drawing to a close next season. But in the meantime, it sounds like the network’s new crop of shows will keep that genre edge — to a surprising degree.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, network president Mark Pedowitz spoke about The CW‘s various pilots that are in the works for the 2019-2020 TV season. Among those is the network’s reboot of Nancy Drew, which will apparently be more than just a conventional mystery show.

“We’re happy with Nancy Drew, which will have a supernatural twist to it,” Pedowitz explained.

While Nancy Drew has toyed with spooky elements in various adaptations, the notion that the show will be diving into the supernatural in some way is certainly interesting.

The new Nancy Drew series revolves around an 18-year-old Nancy in the summer after her high school graduation. Rather than leaving her hometown for college, a family tragedy holds her back another year as she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation while uncovering secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

The series will star newcomer Kennedy McMann in the titular role, with Freddie Prinze Jr. (Star Wars Rebels) as Nancy’s father Caron Drew, Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

This marks the third Nancy Drew take that has attempted to make it to television in recent years, which previously included the Sarah Shahi-led Drew pilot on CBS, and an NBC pilot. The character recently earned a similarly-modern reboot in the comics, from Kelly Thompson and Jenn St-Onge.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose work also includes Runaways, Gossip Girl and Dynasty, will pen the pilot script alongside The Magicians‘ Noga Landau. Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce.

