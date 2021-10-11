Netflix Fan Favorite Series Gets New Trailer for Season 3

Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico. With Felix (Diego Luna) under arrest, the last season of Narcos: Mexico introduces the show’s first female narrator, journalist Andrea Nuñez, played by Luisa Rubino. She begins digging into corruption in Mexico. She ends up getting more than she bargained for and becomes caught up in the violence. Narcos: Mexico Season Three takes place in the 1990s when the drug trade boomed alongside global trade. Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro created Narcos: Mexico as a companion to Netflix’s original Netflix show. You can watch the new trailer below.

The official Narcos: Mexico Season Three synopsis reads, “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

The seasons’ returning cast includes Scoot McNairy (Walt Breslin), as well as José María Yázpik (Amado Carillo Fuentes), Alfonso Dosal (Benjamín Arellano Félix), Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix), Matt Letscher (DEA agent James Kuykendall), Manuel Masalva (Ramón Arellano Félix), Alejandro Edda (Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán) and Gorka Lasaosa (Héctor Palma). New cast members include Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, Luis Gerardo Méndez a police officer named Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as a trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, and “Bad Bunny,” aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio , guest starring as Arturo “Kitty” Paez.

“You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos,” teased former Narcos showrunner Eric Newman when Netflix announced the final season. “If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We’re hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present.”

Per Netflix, “Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

Gaumont Television produced Narcos: Mexico for Netflix. Eric Newman is the Executive producer and showrunner of the show. José Padilha, Doug Miro, and Carlo Bernard are executive producers.

Narcos: Mexico Season Three debuts on Netflix on November 5th.