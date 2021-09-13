Netflix Ending Fan Favorite Series After Season 3

Netflix is ending a major fan-favorite series after three seasons. That series is none other than Narcos: Mexico, the sequel series to Netflix’s groundbreaking series Narcos, which also ran for three seasons. The final chapter of Narcos: Mexico will be a novel one for fans, as it will introduce the series’ first female narrator (newcomer Luisa Rubino), a journalist who starts digging into corruption in Mexico and stumbles into more than she bargained for. Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be set in the 1990s era, when the drug trade officially exploded into a globalized business.

The synopsis for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 reads: “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

Rubino will be taking over the lead role from Diego Luna, who exited as narco Felix Gallardo at the end of season 2, after Gallardo’s reign ended in arrested. Returning characters include Batman v Superman actor Scoot McNairy back as DEA agent Walt Breslin, along with José María Yázpik (Amado Carillo Fuentes), Alfonso Dosal (Benjamín Arellano Félix), Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix), Matt Letscher (DEA agent James Kuykendall), Manuel Masalva (Ramón Arellano Félix), Alejandro Edda (Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán) and Gorka Lasaosa (Héctor Palma).

That big ensemble of series regulars also includes a sizeable class of newcomers. That roster inclues “Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio “Bad Bunny,” who guest stars as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors,” according to THR. Pablo Escobar actor Wagner Moura will once again be returning – behind the camera this time, as a season 3 director, along with Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

“You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos,” teases former Narcos showrunner Eric Newman. “If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We’re hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present.”

Narcos: Mexico is currently streaming on Netflix.