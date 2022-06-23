Nathan Fillion Says He "Would Work With Joss Whedon Again in a Second"

Nathan Fillion is willing to work with Firefly creator Joss Whedon again, even after Whedon was accused of misconduct and fostering a toxic work environment. Whedon has found himself in the news after Justice League actor Ray Fisher called the director's treatment of the cast and crew "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." Charisma Carpenter, a star on Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, sided with Fisher and also recounted her own experiences working with Whedon. Even with the negative press surrounding Joss Whedon, his frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion states he "would work with Joss again in a second."

Fillon's comments came while a guest on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast (via Variety). New York Magazine published a profile on Whedon in July documenting his various allegations. One of the accusations he denied threatening Gal Gadot's career while filming Justice League. "I don't threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," he said.

"I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention Firefly. I had an entirely – that was not my experience with that man," Fillion told Rosenbaum on Inside of You. He also described Whedon as "funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented" and "maybe a little haunted."

"I mean, listen by his own admission that guy's a work in progress and I appreciate that…I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second," Fillion added.

Fillon also revealed he has talked loosely with Whedon about reuniting for a Firefly revival. Firefly aired on Fox for one season in 2002 and later returned as a feature film in 2005's Serenity. "We talk, we joke, we fantasize," the actor said about continuing Firefly. When the topic came up of possibly doing Firefly without Whedon, Fillion said, "It would be heartbreak. How can you?" Along with Firefly and Serenity, Fillion and Whedon have also worked together on Much Ado About Nothing, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Warner Bros. conducted an investigation into Whedon's behavior on the set of Justice League. "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," a statement from the company read. Shortly after the news broke, Fisher offered his comments on the matter. He also shared a statement the studio directly sent him: "WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners." According to Fisher, some of the actions the studio has taken have already been made public, whereas others are "still to come."

Fans have recently been lobbying for Nathan Fillion to play the role of Simon Williams in the Wonder Man Disney+ series, but there could be some future pushback from supporters of Fisher, Carpenter, and others who have spoken out against Whedon.

Photo credit via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images