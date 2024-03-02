Suits Star Addresses Potential Return for LA Spinoff

After Suits had a big resurgence on streaming platforms last year, it was announced that the series would be getting a new spinoff. Suits: LA recently got a pilot order from NBC, and it will star Arrow's Stephen Amell and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt. Suits creator Aaron Korsh is writing the pilot and will executive produce the show along with former Suits executive producers Dave Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. Currently, no actors from the original Suits show are signed on for the series, but since it takes place in the same universe, it's very possible they could show up down the line. Abigail Spencer, who played Scottie in the original series, recently spoke to The A.V. Club about a potential Suits: LA appearance.

"Yes!" Spencer replied when asked whether she'd consider reprising her role. "Every season when I was available they just kept asking me back," she recalled of the original show. She added that "anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back through."

However, Spencer pointed out that since the spinoff is only in the pilot phase, it would probably be a while before any cameo discussions come into play. During the interview, Spencer also talked about Suits' recent streaming resurgence.

"To have this resurgence three years after we finished shooting is wild," she explained. "I feel like there should be some sort of, all the puns intended, 'case study' about the show ... I just think it's so exciting. You think as an artist you can make something and it will live on, and amplify, and people can keep discovering it. I do think that's the magic of streaming, that storytelling can live on in a way that it didn't previously."

What Is Suits: La About?

You can read a description of the spinoff series here: "Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

If Suits: LA goes to series, it will likely debut in the 2024/2025 season.