NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Show Shut Down After Crew Gets "Explosive Diarrhea"

NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is going to have to wait. Production on the new NBC game show halted this month after upwards of 40 members of the show's crew fell violently ill with what insiders are calling "explosive diarrhea." The Wrap revealed the news Friday evening, reporting the series halted production on its Simi Valley, California set after the aforementioned ailment left crew members "collapsing on set" and "running into port-o-potties."

The trade obtained a statement from the network, revealing at least one crew member tested positive for giardia — a parasitical intestinal infection — earlier this month. While the network wouldn't reveal an exact number of crew members who've gotten sick, they seemed to confirm "multiple individuals" reported symptoms.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ at the current location,” the network's statement read. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

NBC ordered a 10-episode debut season for Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, and was hoping it'd debut to stellar numbers in the time slot immediately following the network's Olympics coverage later this year. Featuring two people per team, contestants compete in multiple games throughout each episode include Cornhole, Body Bowling, Bocce Fall, Human Pong, and more. The last two teams will compete in the fabled "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" to see which duo will come out victorious.

The series had been filming for seven weeks and just had five days left to shoot before wrapping production. It's hosted by comedians Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, both of which are "healthy and fine" after the outbreak.

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is currently set to premiere on August 8th at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. The series is produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone, Kevin Healey, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Todd Richards, Bruce Kaufman, ShyeSutherland Sharp, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, and Keith Geller.

