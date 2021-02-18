NCIS: New Orleans to End After Season 7 on CBS

✖

Fresh off the news that another NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii, is in development at CBS, the network has announced that one of the other shows in the hit franchise is on the way out. NCIS: New Orleans will officially come to an end with its current seventh season with the final episode of the show (it's 155th) will premiere on May 16. In a statement (via Deadline), series star and executive producer Scott Bakula said: “Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way. I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

“From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment said. “from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”

Executive producers/showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber added: “It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

Focusing on the "Naval Criminal Investigative Service" housed in The Big Easy, the series was the second spin-off of the flagship NCIS TV series, arriving four years after NCIS: Los Angeles. Silber and Nash are not completely out of the NCIS equation though as they'll be moving over to develop the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off series. No official pick-up has been given to that spin-off but as the trade notes, its prospects look good.

NCIS: New Orleans was still a popular ratings earner for the network, continuing to land on the top 20 broadcast dramas and bringing in an average 7.06 million viewers for its most recent season. In addition to Bakula the series has previously starred Lucas Black, Zoe McLellan, Rob Kerkovich, Chelsea Field, Charles Michael Davis, Necar Zadegan, Vanessa Ferlito, and CCH Pounder. The series made its debut to the world in the NCIS proper when a two-episode crossover acted as a backdoor pilot in the eleventh season of the flagship show.