League of Legends Season 2025 Trailer Teases Arcane’s Future

Riot Games is busy, having just finished up season 2 of Arcane and preparing for the first League of Legends season in 2025. To celebrate this and give fans a preview of what to expect going forward, Riot Games has published a new cinematic, giving a tease of what’s coming. While the cinematic is for the studio’s popular MOBA game, League of Legends, fans noticed Fortiche was behind the cinematic. Fortiche is the animation studio for Riot’s Arcane, which despite captivating viewers for two seasons apparently failed to make up its large budget. As a result of this crossover, fans are wondering what is next for League of Legends and Arcane.

The first thing that stands out is the focus on Noxus, a city in League of Legends and Arcane. Rumors of Arcane spin-offs pointed toward a series focusing on Noxus, and Riot has announced season 2 was the end of Arcane while confirming follow-op projects will focus on other locations like Noxus, Damacia, and Ionia. This does not mean it is the end of the series, but Arcane’s story was wrapped up after two seasons, leaving Riot free to focus on other projects.

The second thing that stands out is the focus on Mel Medarda, a noblewoman who was a member of Piltover’s council. It seems she is now making for Noxus where her mother, Ambessa Medarda, was a warlord and member of the state. Mel is not currently a character in League of Legends, but many have speculated she will be added, and the Welcome to Noxus cinematic certainly supports this. Still, no confirmation has been given at this time.

Other notable League of Legends characters seen in the trailer were Darius, Trundle, Katarina, Elise, LeBlanc, and Vladimir. Eagle-eyed fans spotted lore-accurate moves and scenes from League of Legends, such as Darius and Trundle going at it like they do in the top lane, or Katarina’s combo against Elise. The cinematic also teased at what players may expect from Mel’s kit.

It seems incredibly likely Riot will go to Noxus following Arcane, and it seems the story picks up fairly recent after the end of the second season. What this means for fans remains to be seen, but everything in the cinematic looks fantastic and promises to make Riot’s next series memorable.

Riot has revealed some of what players can expect in League of Legends’ first 2025 season. This includes a complete Noxus takeover of the Rift, but in-game and throughout screens and menus. A new epic monster, Atakhan, has been added as well, with one of two forms appearing based on the amount of champion damage and kills done throughout the game.

A new system called Feats of Strength is replacing gold rewards from certain early game challenges. Teams will compete in the best of three for challenges such as First Blood, First Tower, and First Three Epic Jungle Monsters slain. Completing two of these will win the contest for that team and gain a small boost. Other changes include respawning Nexus Turrets, Rune balancing, and Teleport reworking.

The Welcome to Noxus cinematic ended with LeBlanc’s chilling words, “Our next move must be bolder, not safer.” No doubt this will play a crucial role in League of Legends and Arcane’s follow-up, but it feels applicable to Riot as well. The studio will no doubt push the boundaries with future plans, and fans are all for it.