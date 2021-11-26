These 5 Netflix Originals Continue to Dominate Every Other Streamer

Netflix finds itself dominating the streaming charts for the second-to-last week of October, compiling the Top 5 slots in Nielsen’s Top 10 original streaming series. In fact, Netflix holds eight of the 10 spots on the Nielsen ratings, joined by a series from Hulu and Apple TV+ a piece. This is a pretty impressive achievement from Netflix, considering Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ are nowhere to be found. Of course, when you consider Netflix had a long head start in building its catalog of original shows, then it makes sense for the streamer to have a jump on the competition.

Claiming the number 1 spot on the Nielsen Top 10 original streaming chart for the week of October 18th through 24th is You starring Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows, and Tati Gabrielle. Season 3 premiered on October 15th, with its synopsis reading, “In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Second place is held by the international sensation Squid Game, which has captivated audiences. Fans have been waiting to hear news on a Season 2, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming a second season earlier in November. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he began. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

The limited series Maid comes in third place in the Top 5. It’s inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It stars Margaret Qualley and follows her character, Alex, who turns to a career in housekeeping to escape homelessness and an abusive relationship with her daughter Maddy.

Locke & Key is in the number 4 spot, as its second season premiered on October 22nd. The show is an adaptation of the IDW comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Locke & Key features the Locke siblings and their mother, who move into their ancestral home after their father’s mysterious death. They discover magical keys that may hold clues to what really happened to Father Locke.

Last but certainly not least is The Great British Baking Show, a competition series that pits amateur bakers against one another. It’s different from the other Netflix series in the Nielsen ratings since it’s a reality series instead of a scripted show. The other non-Netflix shows in the Top 10 are Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building at number 6, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso at number 9.

