Netflix Releases Altered Carbon Season 2 Teaser Trailer

The second season of Altered Carbon is finally around the corner. The first season of Netflix‘s trippy sci-fi thriller starred Joel Kinnaman as its lead character, Takeshi Kovacs, who had been reborn in a younger and more fit physical body. In Season 2, the character’s journey will continue, but this time in the body of Avengers star Anthony Mackie. Fans have been looking forward to seeing the next chapter of the strange saga, and the first glimpse of what’s to come has just arrived via a teaser trailer.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Altered Carbon Season 2 on Tuesday morning, bringing back all of the dark noir vibes of Season 1. You can watch the teaser in its entirety below!

The teaser begins with Mackie’s voice delivering an ominous monologue. “This is a ghost story,” he says. “Technology has conquered death. With endless future comes endless past. We are trailed by spectres. They cling to us like shadows. But if you chase after your ghosts, you just might become one.”

While Mackie delivers the monologue, his character looks into a broken piece of glass, first revealing Joel Kinnaman’s character and the original face of Takeshi Kovacs before showing his own.

This basically explains the entire premise of Altered Carbon. The show takes place in a future where technology has been discovered that allows a person to live multiple lifetimes, taking over new host bodies when their current body fails them. This is how Kovacs has donned multiple appearances throughout the show.

Here’s the official synopsis for Altered Carbon Season 2:

“Season Two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

Altered Carbon Season 2 debuts on Netflix on February 27th.