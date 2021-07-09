✖

While Netflix sometimes has a habit of cancelling shows too early, giving them just a season or two of life before pulling the plug, one of the streamer's more acclaimed series got the chance to finish out its story. On Friday, Netflix debuted the fourth season of Atypical, the series that stars Keir Gilchrist as a young man on the autism spectrum. Atypical has garnered praise by critics and fans alike throughout its run, and is now coming to an end after four years.

Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season after its third installment was release, giving Sam Gardner's story a chance to finish up on screen. The final season, which is now streaming on Netflix in its entirety, consists of 10 episodes.

"Creatively, Season 4 finds Sam setting a lofty goal for himself and spending the season preparing for it," creator and showrunner Robia Rashid wrote of the fourth and final season. "I was nervous about this storyline. It felt ambitious; it felt like it could come across as unbelievable. But as we built it, piece by piece, it also started to feel important. Elaine Hall (founder of The Miracle Project, a consultant on the show, and someone who helped find many of our autistic actors) called it: '... a message the neurodiverse community - parents, professionals, and all those who love them - need to hear. With the right support, we can do anything.' She continued to say: 'You will be finishing up this wonderful show in the same vein you started - instilling hope and resilience.' I hope she’s right."

Gilchrist stars in Atypical alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Rapaport, Nik Dodani, Graham Rogers, Amy Okuda, and Jenna Boyd.

You can check out the official synopsis for Atypical below.

"Atypical tells the story of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum looking for love and independence. In the fourth and final season, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal."

Are you disappointed to see Atypical come to an end? What did you think of the series overall?