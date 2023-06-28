Cancelled Netflix Fan-Favorite Makes Surprising Return

Warrior Nun is reportedly coming back for Season 3 and fans are shocked by this news. Netflix made the decision to cancel the show a few months ago, and the community around Warrior Nun leaped into action. There was a big social media campaign and multiple billboards purchased around the Netflix offices, and it looks like that noise paid off. Creator Simon Barry tweeted his excitement around getting to make more of the show now. He couldn't say where Warrior Nun's new home would be. But, the creative made sure to thank the fans for the outpouring of support. Warrior Nun's precarious couple of months came as multiple streamers cut shows loose and a rapid search for new homes hit programs like Magnum P.I and others. Luckily for fans, they don't have to worry about the former Netflix favorite now.

Barry tweeted, "Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!"

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

What Happened With Warrior Nun?

Well, there was buzz around Warrior Nun from Season 1 onward. But, things really got popping around Season 2. Netflix actually had a pretty vocal fanbase around the show. But, as seems to happen a lot around the streamer, they made the decision not to pursue a Season 3. Of course, this sent the fans into an upheaval. CEO Reed Hastings said on a earnings call last year that their biggest shows are a bit of a priority. So, people began to wonder just how many resources are being poured into projects like Stranger Things.

"You know looking at the quarter, you know were executing really well on the content side obviously," Hastings said during an earnings call. "Ozark, Stranger Things, lots of titles, lots of viewing. We're improving everything we do around marketing, improving the service, the merchandising and you know all of that slowly pays off. If there was a single thing we might say Stranger Things but again we're talking about you know losing 1 million instead of losing 2 million so you know our excitement is tempered by the less less bad results."

Warrior Nun Has Plans For Multiple More Seasons

(Photo: Netflix)

The saddest part for fans is that they could have had so much more Warrior Nun. In an interview with Inverse a while back, it seemed like Barry and the other creative had plans for more than three seasons of the Netflix show.

"I definitely have thoughts," Barry told Inverse after Season 1. "When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So, we created a folder thinking, hey, if we're lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas."

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number," Barry added. "These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo. You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

Looking To Catch Up on Warrior Nun?

Warrior Nun is described on TUDUM: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."

Are you happy to hear about the show? Let us know down in the comments!