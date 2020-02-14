Netflix Cancels Insatiable After Two Seasons

Netlfix has canceled its dark revenge comedy Insatiable after two seasons. The show starred Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano, and followed a “disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach, who takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.” The show was created by Lauren Gusssis (Dexter), and was based on the 2014 New York Times article “The Pageant King of Alabama”. The series seemed to pull in strong viewership, as well as its fair share of controversy over issues like body-shaming, and the general world of pageantry.

Indeed, the subject matter made Insatiable a hard sell in a lot of viewer circles, with the series getting slammed with a 13% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 25% on Metacritic. The discussion of the show’s approach to making fun of beauty and body weight (not to mention race, sexuality, rape, religion, and pedophilla), dogged it pretty much through its run, despite creators and stars going out to defend it.

You can check out the full synopsis for Insatiable below, in case you want to give it a stream:

“Patty Bladell is a teenager who was constantly bullied in school for being overweight. After being on a liquid diet for three months over summer vacation because of a freak accident, she is now thin and seeks revenge on her bullies. A disgraced civil lawyer and obsessed beauty pageant coach, Bob Armstrong, notices Patty’s potential and sets out to turn her into a pageant queen.”

Netflix has dropped several big cancellations on viewers in the last year or so, including the end of BoJack Horseman and The Ranch, the indefinite delay of serial killer drama Mindhunter, and the unceremonious ends to shows like Daybreak, Glitch, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The End of the F***ing World, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Needless to say, viewers have felt the pain when their favorite shows get axed, even as entire waves of new series debut on Netflix in their stead. In fact, Netflix is quickly earning a reputation for itself as a Grim Reaper, getting fans into shows that are going to only end up getting killed off. Still with competing streaming services like Disney+ still far (far) behind Netflix’s output of original content, the godfather of streaming isn’t in danger of being toppled off the mountain anytime soon.