Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.

"I think that, as a queer creator, as the projects that I am involved with become more high profile, I'm realizing that you're never going to please everyone with queer comedy, queer art, because people are looking for different things. Not everyone is looking to just turn their brain off and laugh. A lot of people really crave representation, and they're not all craving the same representation. And I also think sometimes it's easier to be critical of something, or negative about something, because that's the place where we've had to live, right?"

"It can feel like we've only ever had representation by the one or two creators that seem like they have gotten the stamp of approval to be as queer as they are. But there are so many different kinds of queer voices that I just want to make sure we make room for all of them before labeling one as harmful, or one as this and one as that. It could be not for you, but that doesn't also mean it's offensive."

Netflix describes the series right here: "Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they're Q-Force."

"But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck."

