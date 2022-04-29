✖

After two seasons in the sky, Netflix has officially pulled the plug on their Emmy-nominated comedy series Space Force. The show made headlines ahead of its debut when the streamer handed it a straight-to-series order along with a major payday for star Steve Carell. Space Force was notable for coming about on Netflix because of the popularity of The Office on the streamer, the service was eager to get into business with Carell. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the show's ending, noting that attempts were made by the streamer to rein in the cost of the show between seasons but tepid critical reactions and poor viewership earned it the axe.

Looking back at Netflix's official viewership ratings that were revealed when the series premiered its second season in February, it's safe to say that Space Force's second batch of episodes were a bomb. According to the streamer, the second season was streamed 12.3 million hours in its first week, only the #8 TV show on the entire platform for that week. The series didn't even crack the Top 10 in its second week of release, signaling very little interest in it...at all.

Created by Carell with The Office's Greg Daniels, the series quickly came together as a parody of the announcement by the Trump administration that a Space Force was being commissioned. The series was officially described by Netflix as follows: "A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and "Spacemen" are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner."

Are you sad to see Space Force cancelled? Will Netflix's reign of terror end? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!