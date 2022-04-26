Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

✖

After just two seasons on the streaming service, Netflix has officially cancelled the Michael B. Jordan-produced series Raising Dion, a superhero drama that first premiered in 2019. Variety confirmed the news in a report but revealed that series star Sammi Haney took to Instagram to reveal the show was ending as well. In a post, they wrote: "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"

Series star Ja'Siah Young confirmed the news on social media as well, saying: "I just wanted to let you guys know that Raising Dion will not be coming out for season three. It's not any of us, it's not me, it's not you guys. You guys were great, I really loved it and I loved every moment of it, thank you, but Raising Dion won't be coming for season three. It's all right guys, don't worry, I'm still acting, so I'll see you in the next one though....It's just how the game goes. Sometimes the game goes (that way). I just wanted to let you guys know as soon as I could."

Based on the comic series of the same name by Dennis Liu, Black Panther and Creed actor Michael B. Jordan was attached to it early as both an executive producer and star, appearing as the father of the titular Dion, appearing in four episodes across the show's two seasons. For those unaware of the series' premise, Netflix's official description reads as follows:

"Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole's eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta."

Are you bummed out to see Raising Dion be cancelled by Netflix or are you not surprised by the news?