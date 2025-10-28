Netflix Confirms New Series Adapting on One of the Best Sci-fi Authors of All Time Is Happening

Netflix has been tapping into sci-fi more and more over the last few years, and now comes word that the streaming service is already in production on a new series, inspired by iconic sci-fi author Philip K. Dick’s dystopian novel The World Jones Made. The Netflix series will be called The Future is Ours, and it’s being co-produced by Dick’s estate (Electric Shepherd Productions) and K&S Films, the imprint behind Netflix’s hit Spanish-language series, The Eternaut. The Future is Ours will also be a milestone of sorts, marking the first time that Philip K. Dick’s work has been adapted into a Spanish-language series.

The Future is Ours will be an eight-episode limited series. Per the synopsis, the show is “set in South America in 2047,” where “ecological collapse has led to the creation of FedSur, a coalition of South American countries that applies extreme measures to protect nature and counteract social unrest. A new voice then emerges that can predict the future. Police officer Hugo Crussí discovers that behind the voice is a young preacher named Jonás Flores, who goes on to become a popular spiritual leader. Crussí, meanwhile, finds himself part of the resistance and is pursued accordingly.”

VP of Content for Latin America at Netflix, Francisco Ramos, issued a press statement assuring fans that the work of Philip K. Dick is in good hands, and fits perfectly with the socio-political sensibilities of our time:

“We have approached Philip K. Dick’s work with great respect and admiration, finding themes that are powerfully relevant today. Without a doubt, the challenge is immense, but we are proud to tell a story that will show Latin America as a force of resistance in the new order. It will be an unprecedented production of the highest ambition in Latin America, that will demonstrate that these types of stories can also be told from our countries, in Spanish and with exceptional quality.”

Mateo Gil is attached to be the showrunner, with Vincente Amorim, Daniel Rezende, and Argentine Jesús Braceras all attached to direct episodes. That creative team has been involved with some of Netflix’s more recent Spanish-language hits, including the aforementioned Eternaut, One Hundred Years Of Solitude, Pedro Páramo, and Senna. The cast is an ensemble of Spanish-language actors, including (pictured L-R): Emiliano Zurita, Delfina Chaves, Enzo Vogrincic, Marleyda Soto, and Marco Antonio Caponi.

Dick’s daughter, Isa Dick Hackett endorsed the Netflix series in her statement, saying, “Mateo’s adaptation of the novel is inventive and bold while retaining the essence of the original. I have long believed that the rich culture and incredible talent in Latin America provide an extraordinary setting for this sort of ambitious project, and the passion expressed by the entire team is truly inspiring.”

