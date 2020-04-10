Dead To Me Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

Dead To Me, the Netflix series headlined by Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, is set to debut its second season in May, almost exactly a year after the first season hit the streaming service. The dramedy was warmly received by fans last year and was almost immediately renewed for a second season, but little is known in terms of details on what the second season will have in store. The black comedy centers on a pair of women who meet at a support group and become close despite their significant differences in personality. The series has connected with critics as well as audiences, scoring about 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Dead To Me, Jen’s husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit Judy has recently suffered a tragic loss of her own. The ladies meet at a support group and, despite their polar-opposite personalities, become unlikely friends. As the women bond over bottles of wine and a shared affinity for “The Facts of Life,” Judy tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it. The dark comedy — which explores the weirdly funny sides of grief, loss and forgiveness — features a cast that includes TV veterans Christina Applegate and Ed Asner, as well as X-Men‘s James Marsden (although it’s unlikely he will play as big a role next time).

The series ran for ten episodes in its first season and is expected to have a second season with the same length. And this time around, the stakes will be a bit different. With Jen seemingly having killed her ex, who was found floating in the pool at the end of season one. The pair are apparently going to be working together in a dark twist on the joke that “good friends help you move bodies,” including trying to misdirect a new character, Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva), who has her eye on the pair.

The second season, then, will be about the lengths that the two will go to in order to keep themselves and their families safe — even if maybe it’s not exactly the “right” thing to do sometimes.

Dead to Me is executive produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith, and Christina Applegate. The series comes from CBS Television Studios.

The first season of Dead to Me is currently streaming on Netflix.