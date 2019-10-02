Netflix Ending Dear White People With Fourth Season

It looks like Netflix is keeping the trend of final season renewals alive. On the heels of the news that beloved animated comedy BoJack Horseman had been given one last season, another popular series has been handed a bittersweet renewal. Netflix announced on Wednesday afternoon that Dear White People was being brought back for a fourth and final season on the streaming service. This will bring the story of the students at Winchester University to a close, likely sometime in 2020.

The fourth season, referred to by Netflix as Volume 4, will consist of a total of 10 episodes. Justin Simien will return as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser.

Netflix made the announcement with a video that featured one of the show’s stars, Marque Richardson, video calling his co-stars to break the news to them. With the majority of the core cast on screen, Richardson exclaims, “I brought you all here to tell you Dear White People will be back for a fourth and final season!”

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” Simien said in a statement. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Dear White People is based on the 2014 film of the same name, which Simien wrote and directed. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television for Netflix.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Dear White People:

“Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post ‘post-racial’ America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.”

The first three seasons of Dear White People are currently streaming on Netflix.