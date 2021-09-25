Emily in Paris finally got a release date for the show’s second season. Things will get rolling on Netflix on December 22. The streaming company announced that Season 2 would be happening late last year and fans celebrated that news instantly. This time, Emily and the main cast are in Saint Tropez, and the action is looking fun and fashionable. A lot of conversation sprung up on social media about the show and its validity. However, that did nothing to stop Emily in Paris‘ momentum. Netflix’s Top 10 was the natural home for the show for most of 2020. With those kinds of viewership numbers, it only makes sense that the streaming giant would go ahead with another helping of episodes. If anything, the tone of the conversations swirling around this show might have helped ensure that there would be a Season 2. Netflix’s Twitter account actually announced what was going on for the second salvo of episodes last year.

“We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” reads the announcement on Twitter. “Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive.”

Netflix included an official synopsis for Emily in Paris below.

“Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

