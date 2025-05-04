Netflix Fans Will Never Stop Thinking About This Cancelled TV Series

Some television series are meant to be consumed and discarded, while others transcend the format, functioning like a cinematic narrative told in multiple installments. Mindhunter fits into the latter category thanks in no small part to David Fincher’s involvement with every step of the process. The talented creator directed seven of the series’ 19 episodes and also took writing credit on multiple installments of the acclaimed program. Not surprisingly, the show has his fingerprints all over it. Thanks to the consistent efficacy of the series, many fans are still distraught that the streamer pulled the show from their lineup after only two seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Devoted fans of the series have a way of turning up to champion the program at every opportunity. Case in point: when a Redditor posted to the TV sub regarding canceled shows that left a lasting impact, Mindhunter fans came out in full force to proclaim their undying love for the property.

Fans Are Devastated That Netflix Cancelled Mindhunter

Interestingly enough, the original Reddit poster showed up to wax nostalgic for My Name is Earl, but the masses completely ignored the reference to the Jason Lee series in favor of showing Mindhunter some love — a lot of love, really. The top comment on the post in question simply reads, “Mindhunter.” That rather succinct reply amassed more than 5,000 upvotes within just six days, proving that the series still has a massive fanbase more than five years after the show ended.

The series is universally beloved by both fans and critics — in fact, Mindhunter is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a 97% average critical rating on the platform. The inaugural season is 96% fresh and the second sits even higher at 99%. Moreover, on IMDb, the program has a well-above-average user rating of 8.6/10.

With results like that, you might find yourself wondering why in the world there aren’t more seasons of the show, especially when stopping to consider that the original plan was to go for a total of five seasons.

As it turns out, the decision to cancel Mindhunter came down to monetary woes. Each episode of the series came with an estimated price tag of $10 million, which the platform could no longer justify based on total viewership. With that in mind, Netflix gave Fincher and company the chance to reduce the budget or pull the plug on the show. Not wanting to compromise his creative vision, Fincher opted to part ways amicably.

In 2023, Netflix officially revealed that the program wouldn’t be back for a third season. The announcement came roughly four years after the second installment ended, suggesting that the door may well have remained open for a spell.

Knowing that the streamer seems open to the idea of producing more episodes on a lower budget gives some fans hope that the show may one day return. While there are no concrete plans in place to green-light another season, it seems as if the door may not be completely closed.

The Show Left Off With Plenty of Unresolved Questions

One reason fans long for more Mindhunter stems from the series leaving off with a number of unanswered questions that we’re still dying to see addressed. However, with no plans for more installments at present, we might not ever see those remaining loose ends addressed.

The series is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshake and John E. Douglas. The Netflix show chronicles the formation of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit beginning in the 1970s, following agents as they attempt to catch killers based on what was (at the time the series is set) a relatively new and groundbreaking methodology. The program changes the names of these pioneering agents for the sake of anonymity, but the characters are largely based on real members of that elite team.

So, that’s where we stand with Mindhunter — fans want more, but the show’s production budget is simply too costly to justify further investment with the current setup and creative team. Seeing as fans cannot seem to stop talking about the short-lived series, maybe the stars will align and we will see more from this gritty crime program. Or, maybe the book is closed. One thing is for sure: should we hear anything regarding additional movement on a third season, we will make haste to let you know.

In the meantime, be sure to take to the comments section to let us know what you’d like to see the program explore in a hypothetical future season.