Netflix Fan-Favorite Series Returns to Top of All Streaming Charts

A fan-favorite Netflix series has shot back to the top of the streaming charts! Netflix’s You is currently being reported as the top streaming series as measured by Nielsen ratings, besting recent competitors like Squid Game and Locke & Key, as well as consistent performers like Narcos: Mexico and The Great British Baking Show. However, in the case of You, this rise to the top is truly a major success story, as the series had a near-fatal run on Lifetime before Netflix picked it up. You rode a wave of breakout success into the COVID-19 pandemic, where it exploded into a mainstream hit.

You has definitely gotten another big boost from the release of season 3 earlier this fall. You has become the rare Netflix series that not only continues to score highly with critics in its third season (Certified “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s also managed to continue the all-important social media buzz, ranking in trending topics and spawning new waves of .gifs and memes.

Season 3 of You took the show’s dark premise (a serial stalker/murder searching for his “true love”) to a new setting: domestic suburbia. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) had to try to put his usual predatory urges aside in an attempt to co-parent his new baby with his psychotic serial killer wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). You season 3 was a darkly satirical look at modern marriage and family rearing, that was largely carried by Badgley and Pedretti’s chemistry in the comedic dramedy about an unhappy marriage taken to the extreme. As The Ringer puts it: “In Season 3, You has room to unpack the full potential of that twist. The show is no longer about a single predator who fixates on women; it’s about a couple of predators who have to balance their own impulses…”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, YOU is a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way

You seasons 1 – 3 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 4 has been announced.