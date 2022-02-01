Netflix Hit Series Dominates Top 10 After New Season Released

This past week wasn’t even the premiere date for season four part 1 of Ozark but the viewership metrics from the streaming service paint a really successful picture for the entire series in its second week. Netflix has released its weekly update to the Top 10 website where they reveal how much their content has been watched over the past week and apparently everyone, everywhere is watching Ozark. The Top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the past week has all four seasons of Ozark included, taking up 40% of the top series. Let’s break it all down below.

According to Netflix’s own table, Ozark Season 4 Part 1 was the #1 English TV series in the world with 96.34 million hours streamed around the world. Fans clearly noticed all their friends were watching the show and started it themselves as Ozark Season 1 climbed to the #4 with 35.2 million hours streamed, followed by Ozark season 2 at the #7 position with 21.54 million hours streamed, and Ozark season 3 at the #9 position with 20.28 million hours streamed. All told the four seasons of the series were streamed over 173 million hours on the platform last week. The full list of Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows from last week can be found below.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – 96,340,000 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1 – 40,080,000 Archive 81: Season 1 – 36,270,000 Ozark: Season 1 – 35,230,000 Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – 31,740,000 In From the Cold: Season 1 – 24,720,000 Ozark: Season 2 – 21,540,000 The Sinner: Season 4: Percy – 21,320,000 Ozark: Season 3 – 20,280,000 Riverdale: Season 5 – 16,460,000

Ozark’s fourth season is its final one, split into two, seven-episode parts. A release date for Season 4 Part 2 has not been announced.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” Showrunner Chris Mundy previously said in a statement about the “super-sized” final season. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

In this new season, joining Emmy Award Winners Bateman and Linney are fellow Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Alfonso Herrera, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.