Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Is Now Streaming On Netflix





Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix right now and fans are excited to dive into it. There’s been a lot of hype building around the series after multiple teaser trailers. But, the big moment is finally here. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are here for seven episodes before things get even more harrowing for the Byrde family. In Part 1, they’re already in some deep trouble. Both Marty and Wendy are brokering an immunity deal between a drug lord and the FBI. From there, Omar Navarro is threatening the family if he doesn’t get away from all this attention scott free. If that weren’t enough, the Byrde children are also dipping their toes into the family business. Marty’s relationship with his successor Ruth Langmore isn’t on the most solid ground and that probably isn’t a good thing when these characters are going to need all the help they can get. 14 episodes left and this is just the beginning. Check out what Netflix posted down below.

In some comments to Deadline earlier this year, showrunner Chris Mundy told viewers that they should be ready for the final chapter with Ozark this season.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is now on Netflix… and not everyone will make it out alive pic.twitter.com/IpdAAI3YIY — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2022

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy revealed last year. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

In this new season, joining Emmy Award Winners Bateman and Linney are fellow Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Alfonso Herrera, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Executive producing Ozark are Bateman, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, Bill Dubuque, and John Shiban. Laura Linney also serves as Co-Executive Producer.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is streaming right now on Netlfix.

