Netflix Is About To Lose Its Hidden Comedy Gem That You Probably Missed

An eight-episode hidden comedy gem on Netflix that most subscribers probably haven’t seen is about to leave the platform in May. The streaming giant is doubling down on comedy in 2026, but as that lineup grows with the recent streaming hit Big Mistakes and the upcoming premiere of The Four Seasons Season 2 at the end of the month, a Netflix original comedy show’s time on the streamer is nearing its end.

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Exactly seven years after it first premiered on the platform, the comedy show It’s Bruno! is scheduled to leave Netflix on May 17th. Created by and starring Solvan “Slick” Naim, the eight-episode series explores the absurd, intense, and heartwarming dynamics of being a protective pet parent in a bustling city. The show focuses on a devoted Brooklyn man named Malcolm navigating daily, quirky misadventures with his beloved puggle, Bruno. It’s Bruno!, produced by Warner Bros. Television’s Stage 13, originally joined Netflix in 2019 under a seven-year exclusive streaming window, which is set to expire this month, with the streamer apparently opting not to renew that deal.

Netflix’s It’s Bruno! Is Bite-Sized Comedy at Its Best

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If you’re looking for a fun, easy-to-digest, quick laugh, then It’s Bruno! won’t disappoint. The series takes a low-stakes, slice-of-life approach to dog ownership and turns the mundane, every day, and often trivial issues of dog ownership into absurd, comedic scenarios. In It’s Bruno!, something as simple as dog waste is a mafia-like drama, and the hunt for specific turkey treats turns into a comedic conflict over bodega etiquette. The relationship between Malcolm and Bruno is genuinely charming and relatable for any pet parent, and the lack of complex, long-running plot makes it an easy show to jump into, and running about 15 minutes each, the episodes are short and tight, avoiding unnecessary filler and making it easy to binge.

It’s Bruno! is truly a hidden gem comedy that’s worth watching. The series even earned a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics who praised it as a “short, uncomplicated, and sweet” series that knows exactly what it wants to be. It also won over general audiences, who gave it a 90% Popcornmeter score and described it as a “big break if you wanna just relax” and called for a second season, which ultimately never happened.

Where to Stream It’s Bruno After It Leaves Netflix?

Fitting in a quick watch of It’s Bruno! is definitely worthwhile, especially considering that the series is about to become impossible to watch altogether. Netflix is currently the exclusive streaming home for the show, and it doesn’t appear that It’s Bruno! is available to rent or purchase online. Since It’s Bruno! hasn’t appeared on any of the major streaming services’ May newsletters, it seems the series is set to become completely unavailable. It is possible that the show will reappear on streaming in the coming weeks and months, but availability is always a gamble with streaming.

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