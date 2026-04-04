Netflix is Officially Losing Bryan Cranston’s Breaking Bad Replacement

It looks like Netflix is losing another incredible show in the coming days, and this time it’s a series starring Bryan Cranston—one that people initially considered a replacement for Breaking Bad, given the similar plot beats and the character journey Cranston’s character went on as he portrayed another once good man with nothing left to lose. While critics and audiences were divided on the show, and Cranston was hesitant to do multiple seasons, its addition to Netflix years after it finished airing breathed new life into the series.

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Your Honor stars Cranston alongside Hope Davis and Isiah Whitlock Jr., and centers around a father and judge who must face his own morals and convictions when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that brings an organized crime family out of the shadows in their search for vengeance. Some found the series gripping and visceral from beginning to end, while others felt it lacked real substance, coming across as more sanctimonious and grim than anything else. And while Cranston is always watchable in anything that he does, even his killer performance wasn’t enough to save this series from a 49% critics rating.

Your Honor Isn’t Sure What It Wants To Be

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It seems to borrow from other, more successful shows, namely, Breaking Bad, taking the narrative of a good father and honorable man and twisting him into something nearly unrecognizable. Cranston’s performance lends itself to that narrative, but the plot itself can’t keep up, leaving things feeling both flat and all over the place with seemingly no payoff for the audience or the characters. “There are many dramas out there that are grim, but they usually have some sort of pay-off or have an addictive quality that keeps you glued. This drama didn’t have that,” said critic Scott Bryan of the BBC.

Some fans, however, had a more charitable view of the series, with more than a few clamoring for a third season of Your Honor. In response to a post on Reddit laying out hopes for a third season, one fan said, “It seems it has found new life years later after being added to Netflix. There’s been a pretty big influx of new viewers to the show, and it seems like a significantly higher proportion of people enjoyed Season 2 compared to the fans who watched it when it was airing live. So who knows, maybe Netflix will want a Season 3 and throw Cranston the bag.”

Do you have a favorite moment from Your Honor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.