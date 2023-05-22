Netflix Is Selling Arnold Schwarzenegger Chief Action Officer Gear

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a lot of things. A body building champion, a movie star, and the Governor of California. However, his new position as Chief Action Officer at Netlix might be the job he was truly born to do. The ad campaign was designed to promote the slate of action movies that Netflix has on tap, which includes Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, Henry Cavill's final season of The Witcher, and Arnold's own series FUBAR. To this end, Netflix is also selling some of the official Chief Action Officer (CAO) gear that he wears in the promo.

The Netflix CAO gear includes two bomber jacket designs, t-shirt, and a patch. You can grab it all here at the Netflix Shop priced between $10 and $90. It seems like a pretty cushy gig, The pay is great, you can park your tank anywhere you want, and all you have to do is say things like "bigger" and "more" whenever the subject of action in a particular scene is brought up.

If you're unfamiliar with FUBAR, it's Arnold Schwarzenegger's first-ever TV series, and it looks like it will make fans who have been wishing for a sequel to True Lies very happy.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," says Schwarzenegger in a statement. "FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

What Is FUBAR About?

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement. But ringing in the golden years is put on hold when he's called up for one last undercover mission: saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

FUBAR stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris and Gabriel Luna. The series premieres May 25th on Netflix.