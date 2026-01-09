Netflix Just Added Every Episode of One of the Decade’s Most Underrated Crime Dramas

January is a great month for TV lovers on Netflix. We’re only a few days into the new year, but the streaming giant has already stocked seasons of hit series like Falling Skies, Found, The Following, and 11.22.63. As the platform continues to roll out new titles throughout the month, Netflix just added all 33 episodes of one of the decade’s best crime dramas, and it will have viewers hooked right from the first episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

January 9th brought both seasons of Fox’s Prodigal Son to Netflix. The police procedural stars The Walking Dead’s Tom Payne alongside Michael Sheen as Malcolm Bright, a gifted but disgraced former FBI profiler who works for the NYPD. He uses his unique insight as the son of a notorious serial killer to help solve murders, all while battling his own dark past, a manipulative mother, and his serial killer father, who constantly tries to reconnect with him from prison. The series aired for just two seasons from 2019 until 2021 before it was canceled and has only streamed exclusively on HBO Max since, making its arrival to Netflix especially exciting.

Prodigal Son Is One of the Most Binge-Worthy Crime Dramas of the Decade

Play video

If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch, then Prodigal Son needs to be at the top of your considerations. A perfect streaming option for fans of shows like Dexter, Hannibal, and The Mentalist, the series perfectly blends dark themes with unexpected humor and psychological depth, all wrapped in a thrilling, binge-worthy package. Payne and Sheen deliver phenomenal performances as a traumatized profiler and his manipulative, charismatic serial killer father, their twisted dynamic elevating the show beyond a typical cop drama and allowing it to explore the psychological impact of violence, but the series never feels overly grim and brings unexpected levity with witty, self-deprecating humor and its melodramatic and over-the-top nature.

Bound to be your next guilty pleasure, and possibly even a streaming hit on Netflix, Prodigal Son is addictive and fun. Although the series earned mixed reviews from critics and only holds a 56% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was overwhelmingly loved by fans and averaged an 86% audience rating across its short two-season run. Audiences described Prodigal Son as “a gripping and compelling series from start to finish” and “one of the best shows out there,” and the series’ cancellation after just two seasons unsurprisingly sparked plenty of upset, because when you finish Season 2, you’ll still be craving more.

What’s New on Netflix?

If you’re not ready to jump into a multi-season show, Netflix has plenty of other great streaming options following January’s wave of arrivals. On the movie front, the streamer is now home to titles like 30 Minutes or Less, Dawn of the Dead, District 9, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Lone Survivor, and Priscilla, which is currently dominating the streaming charts in the U.S. On the TV front, the streamer plans to grow its catalog even further later this month with the arrival of Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3 on January 14th, Southland Seasons 1-5 on January 16th, and Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7 on January 20th, along with a few others.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!