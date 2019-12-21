Netflix Is Now Creating More Original Content Per Year Than The Entire TV Industry Did 14 Years Ago

A few years ago Netflix decided to pour almost all its energy into original content, and it’s hard to argue with the decision, as several of those original shows have caught on with audiences and helped the streaming service grow their subscriber base without relying on licenses or other companies. A new report from Variety actually puts into perspective just how many shows Netflix produced in 2019, and it was enough to surpass the total TV output for 2005.

Netflix produced a total of 371 new shows in 2019, which averaged out to over one new original show or movie for every day in 2019. Not only is this an increase from the 250 shows they produced in 2018, but it was enough to leave the total TV number for 2005 in the dust.

In 2005 the TV industry produced 292 shows, so Netflix has already surpassed it by quite a bit. If the pattern holds true, according to the below chart Netflix will surpass 2006’s 436 total shows in the next year or two.

That output is beyond impressive, but the formula is paying off, and with the continued competition from HBO Max, Peacock, and Disney+, it is probably the only real way that Netflix can make sure it continues to gain ground and not lose any.

