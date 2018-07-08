Netflix Unveils New Competitive Baking Show ‘Sugar Rush’

Netflix’s latest cooking show, Sugar Rush, hits the streaming service on July 13. The show puts competitors in a high-pressure situation, where they only have minutes to create delicious sweet treats and pastries.

Contestants will have to create the best cupcakes, confections and cakes with the clock going in the background. Winners can take home a $10,000 prize.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sugar Rush came together very quickly, since Netflix only put in a series order last month. Running eight episodes, the series is produced by Magical Elves and is hosted by Hunter March of AwesomenessTV. March also hosted Top Five Live and the Game Show Netwok’s Emogenius.

World-class pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo are the judges. Nelson is the co-founder and an executive pastry chef at Sprinkles Cupcakes and Pizzana in Los Angeles. Zumbo is a world-famous Australian chef who has shops throughout Australia.

Chef Mindy Segal, chocolate connoisseur Jonathan Graham, fashion icon Betsey Johnson and critic Richard Blais will also judge contestants.

According to Eater Austin, one of the episodes will feature Amir Hajimaleki, who owns District Kitchen and Oasthouse Kitchen in Austin, and his pastry chef, Dennis Van.

Three contenders with connections to Tampa will be on Sugar Rush, reports Tampa Bay Creative Loafing. Tina Contes, the former Datz general manager, said she believes she appears in episode seven. Datz executive pastry chef Alicia Wolding and her fiance, 18 Bagels Co. bakery manager David McCall, will also appear in the series.

Producer Magical Elves is the same company behind Top Chef and Nailed It!.

This is the latest original food show for Netflix, which has made an aggressive push into reality and lifestyle-themed shows in recent months. Other food-themed Netflix originals include Nailed It!, Cooking On High, Ugly Delicious, Chef’s Table, Somebody Feed Phil, Zumbo’s Just Desserts, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, Cooked and Chef’s Table: France.

In June, Netflix also ordered two other reality shows, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Fix is a 10-episode comedy series starring Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley, who team up with comedians and experts to solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

In Westside, a group of young musicians from various genres work together to create a performance for a Los Angeles nightclub. It will run eight episodes.

All eight episodes of Sugar Rush will be available on Netflix on Friday, July 13.

Photo credit: YouTube/Netflix